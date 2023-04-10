America’s Greatest Donuts Contest Returns for Second Year

CHICAGO — The Underground Donut Tour, America’s Favorite Donut Tour, is looking for America’s Greatest Donuts and Donut Shops. Back for a second year, America’s Greatest Donuts Contest (www.greatestdonuts.com) is asking fans across the country to nominate their favorite donuts and donut shops. In 2022, the first year for the contest, 300 different donut shops were nominated, and 8,000 votes cast. This year, the Underground Donut Tour is hoping to double that! The fan favorite from 2022 with the most overall votes was the Cinnamon Caramel Donut from Rise n’ Roll Bakery, based in Indiana. Some of the other 2022 category winners included: Doughnut Project, Café Du Monde, Five Daughters Bakery, Duck Donuts, Peter Pan, Union Square, and Voodoo Donuts. Truly a cross section of America’s Greatest Donuts! It’s to be seen whether last year’s champions can defend their title or if a new set of winners will be announced.

How does the contest work?

Beginning on April 5th and ending on April 19th, the contest is accepting nominations from anyone who wants to submit their donut shop and their best donuts. Using those nominations, a list will be compiled of the best categories of donuts in the country (Best Cake, Best Croissant, Best Chocolate, etc.) and put up for a vote between April 26th and May 17th. Once voting is completed, the results will be tallied and America’s Greatest Donut Winners will be announced on May 24th, just a few short weeks ahead of National Donut Day on June 2nd. Each winning shop will receive an award and the ability to tout that they have some of America’s Greatest Donuts. The prizes don’t end there though. The one shop that receives the most overall votes will receive a $500 prize and recognition as America’s Greatest Donut: Fan Favorite. Lastly, 5 lucky winners from across America will be picked to come and attend the Underground Donut Tour for free in any city they operate in.

About the Contest Sponsor:

In business for nearly 8 years, the Underground Donut Tour has expanded from coast to coast and sea to shining sea with 14 tours operating across America including Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City (Downtown, Times Square and Brooklyn), Miami, Philadelphia, Portland, Santa Monica, Seattle, and Washington DC with more on the way in 2023. In addition to US tours, the Underground Donut Tour has expanded beyond the states to include Toronto, Vancouver, London and Dublin with more international locations opening soon in the very near future.

So don’t wait – submit nominations today at www.greatestdonuts.com and they could be crowned America’s Greatest Donuts!