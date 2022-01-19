AMF Bakery Systems Acquires Workhorse Automation, LLC

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – AMF Bakery Systems, the global leader in complete, integrated system solutions, announces today the acquisition of Workhorse Automation, Inc. of Kirkwood, Pennsylvania. The acquisition will bring together the two US-based industry leaders for the automation of pan, basket, and product handling. The combined portfolio of robotic technologies and engineering expertise will help bakers worldwide build more efficient, productive, and fully automated bakeries.

“By joining forces, Workhorse brings technologies and products that fill existing gaps in AMF’s product line, including automated pan storage and retrieval systems as well as warehouse and freezer management systems,” mentioned Jason Ward, President of AMF Bakery Systems. “This is a very exciting opportunity for both companies and we are excited to welcome the Workhorse teammates to the AMF family,” added Ward.

“AMF is the perfect fit to grow and expand the Workhorse business for the future and the most important reasons are our shared values and absolute commitment to customer success,” noted Colin McShane, Founder and President of Workhorse Automation. “I am excited to continue innovating and supporting this business in the years to come as part of the AMF team.”

Moving forward, AMF’s portfolio of pan and lid management systems and post-packaging automation solutions which entails product loading, basket stacking and unstacking, and basket washing, will go to market as AMF Workhorse. This brand joins the growing family of brands within AMF’s complete portfolio alongside AMF Tromp, AMF Flex, AMF BakeTech, AMF Den Boer, and AMF Vesta.

Together, the AMF Workhorse team will manufacture integrated bakery automation solutions from multiple locations including the Kirkwood, PA, Richmond, VA, and Sherbrooke, Canada locations, all under the AMF Workhorse brand.

“The increased production capacity and combined engineering and service teams will allow us to drive product improvement, increase research and development opportunities and strengthen our commitment to best-in-class customer care for our customers around the world,” noted David Burke, Vice President of Operations for U.S. and Latin America at AMF Bakery Systems.

Learn more about the new AMF Workhorse brand here: https://amfbakery.com/equipment/workhorse/