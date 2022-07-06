AMF Bakery Systems: Teammates On The Rise

AMF Bakery Systems Bakery July 6, 2022

As the modern workplace continues to evolve, correlating time-honored upward career trajectory with success can limit teammates looking to grow within an organization. Being promoted to manager is no longer the only way to indicate organizational growth and individual achievement.

At AMF, we realize that career paths beyond the traditional management course are necessary to ensure our success and meet the needs of our customers and teammates. As a result, we prioritize promoting from within as it ensures we continue empowering and motivating our talented teammates while generating value for our organization and stakeholders.

A MIX OF PIONEERING AND PROBLEM SOLVING 

One of the major contributors to employee turnover is the lack of career growth opportunities. Teammates interested in exploring opportunities for roles that will allow them to continue doing work they enjoy and remain at a company they are proud to be a part of are typically passionate and perform well. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AMF Bakery Systems

Related Articles

Produce

Fairtrade Canada Celebrates May Fairtrade Month With #Itsonlyfair Campaign, Raising Awareness of the Inequities in Pay for Farmers and Workers

Fairtrade Canada Produce May 13, 2022

Throughout May, Fairtrade Canada – the Canadian chapter of Fairtrade International, the world’s most recognized label for social justice and sustainability – will celebrate the farmers, workers, brands, retailers, and advocates who make up the Fairtrade system during their Fairtrade Month campaign. The month-long campaign will answer the question “Why Fairtrade?” Because It’s Only Fair.

Bakery

Baking Sustainably to Beat Fuel Price Rises

AMF Bakery Systems Bakery April 7, 2022

We’ve all seen gas and energy prices rising sharply over the past few years, and for energy-intensive industries, this can be an especially big issue! Unfortunately, bakery ovens can be big consumers of natural gas, and when combined with the rising cost of ingredients, this means bakeries are being hit especially hard. With recent geopolitical events set to send the price of gas rocketing even further, now is a good time to start thinking of ways to make your bakery more resilient to price rises.