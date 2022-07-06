AMF Bakery Systems: Teammates On The Rise

As the modern workplace continues to evolve, correlating time-honored upward career trajectory with success can limit teammates looking to grow within an organization. Being promoted to manager is no longer the only way to indicate organizational growth and individual achievement.

At AMF, we realize that career paths beyond the traditional management course are necessary to ensure our success and meet the needs of our customers and teammates. As a result, we prioritize promoting from within as it ensures we continue empowering and motivating our talented teammates while generating value for our organization and stakeholders.

A MIX OF PIONEERING AND PROBLEM SOLVING

One of the major contributors to employee turnover is the lack of career growth opportunities. Teammates interested in exploring opportunities for roles that will allow them to continue doing work they enjoy and remain at a company they are proud to be a part of are typically passionate and perform well.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AMF Bakery Systems