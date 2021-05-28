AMF Names Ross Sandlin Director of Sales for Americas

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Ross Sandlin has joined AMF Bakery Systems, the leading global supplier for best-in-class bakery equipment and complete system solutions, as Director of Sales for the Americas. Sandlin will work alongside Guillaume Joly, both as sales leaders, to support sales of AMF’s growing portfolio of bakery solutions for soft bread and bun, artisan bread, pizza and flatbread, cake and pie, as well as pastry and croissant production.

Reporting to Jason Ward, President of AMF, Sandlin will be responsible for leading the Company’s efforts to provide automation solutions to bakery customers in the Americas across all AMF product group technologies, including dough systems, makeup systems, proofing, baking, cooling and freezing solutions, product and pan conveyors, as well as packaging and post-packaging automation.

“Ross is a highly experienced and effective sales leader with an exceptional track record of cultivating customer relationships and developing high performance sales teams,” said Ward. “We are eager for him to join our leadership team as we better position AMF as the automation partner of choice for commercial bakeries.”

Sandlin earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech and an MBA from the University of Colorado. He brings over 20 years of engineering, sales, and sales leadership experience in industrial manufacturing companies. He spent the last thirteen years at Festo and was most recently a Sales Director in Europe focusing on food manufacturing and packaging for end customers.

ABOUT AMF BAKERY SYSTEMS

Bakeries around the world partner with AMF Bakery Systems – inclusive of AMF Tromp and AMF Den Boer – for best-in-class unit equipment and complete system solutions, from mixer to marketplace, that improve operations, products, and bakery success.

With global reach and local presence, AMF is the only truly global partner delivering complete system solutions that empower bakeries to rise. AMF Bakery Systems is a proud member of the Markel Food Group.