AMF Welcomes Bakery Market Specialist Frederic Dangel as Regional Account Manager

GORINCHEM, NETHERLANDS – AMF Bakery Systems (AMF), today announced that Frederic Dangel has joined the Company as Regional Account Manager for Southern Europe.

Frederic has over 10 years of experience in the industrial baking sector, working on several continents. His goal is to develop new business and grow the complete AMF portfolio in Mediterranean countries, focusing on Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey.

His experience in sales and business development is extensive, having worked in Mexico, USA, Spain, Portugal and many European countries. Frederic lives and works out of Mulhouse, France speaking four languages, among them Spanish and Italian. He holds a degree in Industrial Maintenance and a Bachelor of the Arts in English, in which he formerly taught as well.

“I am excited to join this growing team and to bring my energy and motivation to AMF,” mentioned Dangel. “AMF is a market leader in the industry, with complete system solutions for industrial bakers and rising bakeries around the world. I look forward to meeting and working alongside these bakery customers.”

In depth knowledge of the industrial bread baking process and previous sales experience for mixing solutions within the baking industry are key to what Frederic brings to AMF. Artisan bread and rolls, soft bread and buns, pizza and flatbreads, cakes and pies, as well as pastries and croissants are well-known markets to him. Frederic’s experience ensures he can advise customers on the most optimal equipment solutions, with first-hand knowledge of the products and processes.

ABOUT AMF BAKERY SYSTEMS

Bakeries around the world partner with AMF Bakery Systems – inclusive of AMF Tromp and AMF Den Boer – for best-in-class unit equipment and complete system solutions, from mixer to marketplace, that improve operations, products, and bakery success. With global reach and local presence, AMF is the only truly global partner delivering complete system solutions that empower bakeries to rise. AMF Bakery Systems is a proud member of the Markel Food Group.