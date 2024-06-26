Amoretti Unveils NEW Exquisite Almond Butter Line with One-of-a-Kind Flavors

Elevating nut butter enjoyment with extremely unique profiles

OXNARD, Calif. — Amoretti, the premier purveyor of high-quality ingredients, is thrilled to announce the launch of its extraordinary new, naturally-flavored almond butter line, setting a new standard for nut butter enjoyment with its unmatched flavor profiles.

“Our inspiration behind the almond butter line was to provide wholesome, flavorful options that cater to individuals seeking healthier alternatives without compromising on taste,” says Maral Barsoumian, Marketing President of Amoretti. “We recognized the growing demand for nut butter that is free from added sugars, additives, fats, and fillers, and we wanted to fill that gap in the market.”

This exciting range features a dazzling array of flavors designed to captivate your taste buds while supporting a health-conscious lifestyle:

Pumpkin Spice Almond Butter

Ginger Snap Almond Butter

Speculoos Almond Butter

French Vanilla Almond Butter

Mediterranean Herb Almond Butter

Mild Habanero Almond Butter

Hot Habanero Almond Butter

What sets Amoretti’s almond butter apart is their meticulous selection of almonds, precision grinding, and innovative processing techniques. This careful attention ensures that the natural oils shine through, creating a luxurious mouthfeel. The versatility of these almond butters extends far beyond simple spreads, offering both sweet and savory options, catering to diverse palates and preferences.

“Our almonds undergo a specialized grinding process to achieve an exceptionally fine texture, resulting in a silky smooth consistency that melts in your mouth,” explains Barsoumian. “Whether spread on toast, paired with fruit, or incorporated into savory dishes, our almond butter promises a deliciously satisfying experience.”

Seasonal favorites such as Pumpkin Spice Almond Butter and spicy varieties like Hot Habanero Almond Butter add unique twists to traditional almond butter offerings. By blending high-quality almonds with natural ingredients and spices, Amoretti has created almond butter that captures the essence of these classic flavors without added sugars or gluten.

“Our goal was to craft almond butter blends that not only offered superior nutrition but also boasted unique and indulgent flavors,” adds Barsoumian.

Looking ahead, Barsoumian envisions significant growth in the almond butter market. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek out nutritious alternatives to traditional spreads, almond butter has emerged as a popular choice due to its rich nutritional profile. With the increasing demand for plant-based products and the versatility of almond butter in culinary applications, Amoretti is well-positioned to lead in this expanding market.

About Amoretti

Founded in 1989 in Oxnard, California, Amoretti is a family-owned business offering over 3,500 high-quality products, including nut pastes, marzipan, fruit artisan pastes, extracts, Craft Purée®, and premium flavoring syrups. Serving bakeries, ice creameries, chocolatiers, beverage manufacturers, restaurants, hotels, bars, and consumers worldwide, Amoretti is dedicated to excellence. For more information, please visit www.amoretti.com.