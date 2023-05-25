Angel Yeast Unveils New Products and Solutions at Bakery China 2023

SHANGHAI — Angel Yeast (SH600298), the world’s leading yeast manufacturer, showcased a wide range of new products and solutions at Bakery China, which ran from May 22 to May 25 in Shanghai. The exhibition is a significant trade show for the industry. As the top player in yeast products, Angel Yeast brought its most relevant products to the expo at Booth 51F11, embracing some of the key food trends in recent years.

According to research findings from Innova Market Insights, the premade food and baking ingredients sector is flourishing, with rapid growth in the number of new products launched in Asia. There is still a continued demand for healthy eating with a focus on clean labels. Baking goods with additional nutrients and innovative flavors are more popular among consumers.

Here are the four major offerings from Angel Yeast at the expo:

Semi-dry yeast for premade baking goods

Premade baking goods will boost the productivity of bakeries; they are also loved by home bakers wanting to have fun but not the complexity of baking. Angel Yeast created a semi-dry yeast to tap into that market. It is designed to ensure the stability of yeast activity in frozen dough and largely extends the shelf life of frozen products. In addition to the semi-dry yeast, Angel Yeast has two other product lines for the frozen dough: the Frozen Dough Improver F-99 and the Croissant Bread Improver A Plus.

Bread Improver PURE for clean label

It is already a widespread trend in food that people are in favour of products with few ingredients, and these ingredients are what they recognize and think of as wholesome. The Bread Improver PURE contains only enzyme preparation that will be transformed to protein during baking. According to the General Principles of pre-packaged food labels of China’s National food safety standards, inactivated enzyme preparation can be removed from the ingredients label. The PURE improver also maintains the quality of the baking goods, including taste, texture, size, and shelf life. Striking a balance between quality and a clean label is the biggest concern of the baking industry.

Quality protein for sustainable eating

Yeast protein comes to the fore with a growing demand for a sustainable and high content protein source. Angel Yeast’s new yeast protein products, with yeast beta-glucan, can be used to produce a range of baking goods with high contents of protein, dietary fiber, selenium, and prebiotics. Rice bread is among these nutritious baking foods and is loved by Asian consumers. Rice protein has higher protein content and digestibility than wheat, barley, and corn. Appealing to that need, Angel Yeast has launched a rice bread premade mix.

Innovation in flavours

At the expo, Angel Yeast also presented a new liquid，clean label flavour improver for bread. It is an innovation in bread baking as it simplifies the technique for making flavoured bread and maintains flavour stability. Angel Yeast has also provided a holistic solution to improve flavour, including flavour liquid products and lactic acid-fermented butter.

Angel Yeast also demonstrated solutions for Chinese dim sum and baking goods for the Asian market at the exhibition. Wang Xishan, vice president of Angel Yeast, said that, powered by innovation and R&D capacity, the company will keep rolling out new products and solutions. “At Angel Yeast, we strive for creating a safe and healthy diet. We hope everyone can savour the full flavour of quality life,” said Wang.