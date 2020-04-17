Angelic Bakehouse Goes Back to its Roots to Meet Spike in Demand

There was a seven-year stretch when Angelic Bakehouse in Cudahy was growing 50% year-over-year.

“In broad strokes, that sounds like a straight line, but in reality, it’s not like that,” said James Marino, vice president and co-founder of Angelic Bakehouse. “You have big step ups and surges in volume and our team has always been able to flex up and respond.”

Angelic Bakehouse, makers of sprouted grain bakery products, has fallen back on that experience in recent weeks as the company has seen demand surge with consumers stocking up at grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic. Sales were up almost 70% in March compared to the start of the year and customers were essentially willing to buy whatever the company could make.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: BizTimes