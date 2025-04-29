Ann Clark Brings Back Retired Cookie Cutter Shapes ‘From the Vault,’ Launches Cookie Mix and Other Baking Mixes and Ingredients

Rutland, VT – Ann Clark Ltd, America’s largest manufacturer of cookie cutters and a trusted name in baking essentials, is introducing 20 new products available on their website, Amazon, and select stores. Highlights include surprise cookie cutter shapes, premium baking mixes, and specialty baking ingredients to inspire bakers of all skill levels.

“We’re launching a wide variety of new products,” said Ben Clark, CEO of Ann Clark Ltd. “From nostalgic cookie cutter designs to premium baking mixes and innovative ingredients, we’re expanding our offerings to bring creativity and ease to the kitchen. These new items reflect our passion for quality and making baking more accessible and enjoyable.”

Introducing “The Vault Collection”

Celebrating more than 35 years of craftsmanship, The Vault Collection brings back classic Ann Clark cookie cutter designs for a limited time. Each month through May, a surprise shape will be reintroduced. One last surprise shape is set to finalize the collection next month.

New Premium Baking Mixes: From Cookies to Crêpes and Beyond

Ann Clark Ltd.’s premium baking mix collection continues to grow with new offerings, including:

Traditional French Crêpe Mix – A taste of Paris in a premium mix, ideal for both sweet and savory fillings.

– A taste of Paris in a premium mix, ideal for both sweet and savory fillings. Cookie Mixes – Available in three scrumptious varieties: Sugar Cookie, Chocolate Chunk, and Chocolate Sugar Cookie .

– Available in three scrumptious varieties: and . Traditional Scone Mix – Premium scone mixes with a from-scratch taste, available in Blueberry Lemon, Lemon Poppyseed, Chocolate Chunk, and Orange Cranberry flavors.

– Premium scone mixes with a from-scratch taste, available in and flavors. Premium Lemon Curd Mix – The rich, tangy flavor of homemade lemon curd in an easy-to-use mix – perfect for topping scones or biscuits, or filling tarts, meringue, crêpes or fruit desserts.

Essential Baking Ingredients

Ann Clark Ltd. is also introducing new specialty baking ingredients and toppings, including:

Premium Strawberry Meringue Powder—Infused with real freeze-dried strawberries, this fresh twist on Ann Clark’s best-selling Premium Meringue Powder can be used to create light and airy meringue cookies, strawberry frosting, or royal icing.

Premium Sparkling and Sanding Decorating Sugars—Ann Clark Sanding Sugar (available in green, red, gold, and white colors) and Sparkling Sugar White Decorating Sugar offer new ways to decorate cookies and other baked goods and add a touch of sweetness and a delightfully crunchy texture..

Premium Fruit Powders – Ann Clark’s Strawberry and Lemon Fruit Powders are made with real fruit and enhance flavor, color, and texture in baking.

Swedish Pearl Sugar: Clusters of compressed granulated sugar are used to top cookies, cinnamon rolls and other baked goods for a crunchy, caramelized sweetness. This sugar offers a smaller grain than Ann Clark’s best selling Belgian Pearl Sugar .

Clusters of compressed granulated sugar are used to top cookies, cinnamon rolls and other baked goods for a crunchy, caramelized sweetness. This sugar offers a smaller grain than Ann Clark’s best selling . Malted Milk Powder: This powder makes iconic malted milk shakes, and can also be added to pancakes, waffles, and other baked goods for a delicious texture and flavor.

This powder makes iconic malted milk shakes, and can also be added to pancakes, waffles, and other baked goods for a delicious texture and flavor. Diastatic Milk Powder: Beloved by bakers for accomplishing high-rising yeasted breads, this powder is ideal for both home and professional bakers seeking to make crusty, tender bread.

With a legacy built on quality, creativity, and community, Ann Clark Ltd. remains an essential resource for bakers worldwide. To learn more, visit annclark.com. Products are available on Amazon, in specialty grocery and gift shops nationwide, and on Ann Clark’s website at annclark.com.

About Ann Clark

Blending her unique folk art designs and custom hand-painted recipe cards, Ann Clark launched her first line of metal cookie cutters in 1989, and Ann Clark Ltd. was born. Today, Ann Clark is the largest manufacturer of cookie cutters and the fastest-growing maker of food coloring in the United States. The product line today includes baking essentials – from rolling pins to baking parchment – plus over 700 cookie cutter shapes, each handmade out of USA steel. In addition to hard goods, Ann Clark Ltd. has expanded its product line to include premium ingredients & baking mixes made with the same uncompromisingly high quality standards that the Ann Clark Ltd. brand is known for. Building upon three decades of industry experience, Ann Clark has become a steadfast ally for cookie and cake decorators, bakers and chefs seeking inspiration and the best possible products to add to their kitchens. Learn more at annclark.com, and find Ann Clark on Amazon at amazon.com/annclarkcookiecutters.