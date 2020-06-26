Announcing ABA’s NextGenBaker Virtual Leadership Series

WASHINGTON, DC—After much consideration and given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, ABA has made the decision to postpone the in-person September 2020 NextGenBaker Leadership Forum until September 2021. However, we are excited to announce the NextGenBaker Virtual Leadership Series, which will take place from July-December 2020.

At the NextGenBaker Virtual Leadership Series, ABA’s NextGenBaker is offering the industry’s rising leaders a virtual space to connect with peers, hear from experts and industry senior leaders, and invest in professional development.

This event series will address professional and personal challenges that COVID-19 has presented over these past few months. Through the three-part virtual program, participants will focus on how to continue to grow their leadership skills in this new environment.

