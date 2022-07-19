Announcing New Sales Leadership for American Pan in Europe

Bundy Baking Solutions is proud to announce the new sales leadership team for American Pan in Europe. We are restructuring our team to better serve our customers across Europe and continue to provide full lifecycle solutions that are tailored to our customers’ needs.

Our new sales leadership team for American Pan in Europe includes:

Jesper Albertsen: Vice President Sales, American Pan Europe

Helen Dooley: Director of Inside Sales, American Pan Europe

Dario De Prato: Director of Sales, American Pan Southern Europe

Steve Eaton: Director of Sales, American Pan UK & Ireland

Jason Bowman, President American Pan Europe & MENA commented, “Each of these individuals has proven their commitment to the Bundy Baking Solutions mission of being the most trusted supplier of essential equipment, bakeware, coatings, and services to bakers around the world. Their deep product expertise and vast experience serving our customers will be invaluable to growing our brand in Europe.”

