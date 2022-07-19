Announcing New Sales Leadership for American Pan in Europe

Bundy Baking Solutions Bakery July 19, 2022

Bundy Baking Solutions is proud to announce the new sales leadership team for American Pan in Europe. We are restructuring our team to better serve our customers across Europe and continue to provide full lifecycle solutions that are tailored to our customers’ needs.

Our new sales leadership team for American Pan in Europe includes:

Jason Bowman, President American Pan Europe & MENA commented, “Each of these individuals has proven their commitment to the Bundy Baking Solutions mission of being the most trusted supplier of essential equipment, bakeware, coatings, and services to bakers around the world. Their deep product expertise and vast experience serving our customers will be invaluable to growing our brand in Europe.”

