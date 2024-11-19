Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery: Brownies, Cupcakes, Muffins Now Delivered to Consumers’ Homes

The growing gluten-free bakery’s NEW direct-to-consumer program is built to condition markets ahead of new distribution

SUMNER, WA – Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery is excited to announce its new online store. With 81 percent of shoppers discovering products online before buying them in-store,* the emerging bakery’s decision to launch e-commerce is part of a larger brand-building effort.

“We are focused on growing a retail brand that consumers want to engage with and that stores value having on their shelves,” said Robert Kidd, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “When consumers already know the value Antonina’s Gluten-Free products bring to their lives, they are more likely to seek them out and put them in their carts at the grocery store.”

Shoppers can visit www.glutenfreegangstore.com to purchase cases (32 brownies, cupcakes or muffins) or half- cases (16 brownies, cupcakes or muffins) of some of the brand’s favorite items that are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast, an afternoon snack, a birthday celebration, or a family dessert:

Muffins: Baked with sour cream and buttermilk for a moist and delicious flavor. Serve warm or right out of the package. Available in five flavors: Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Chip, Lemon Poppy Seed, and Triple Chocolate.

Cupcakes: Moist and spongy cupcakes topped with a swirl of buttercream frosting that taste homemade. Perfect portions for kids and dessert tables. Available in two varieties: yellow and chocolate.

NEW Brownies: Individually pre-portioned squares, easy to share. Satisfy even the most intense chocolate craving. Flavor: Double Chocolate.

To ensure consumers receive the same quality product that they would get in stores, orders will ship on dry ice and arrive within 1-3 business days from when the order is placed. Consumers are encouraged to store the products in their freezer and thaw them out as needed (items thaw in 30 minutes or less).

All products will be in the new packaging, which is an evolution of the current design, now popping on shelves with brighter colors and more appetizing flavor appeal. The new packaging also includes allergen callouts, the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) icon, and the NEW KOF-K Kosher Certification. New packaging has already started to appear on store shelves.

Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery is also working with retailers to expand its presence in 2025, including new points of distribution and a focus on organic growth with current retail partners. The brand is also launching on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Kroger.com.

To see why the brand says, “You won’t believe it’s gluten-free,” visit Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery store at www.glutenfreegangstore.com.

About Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery

Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery was founded by Pin Hsiao, whose passion for baking comes from his family. Antonina’s is named for his wife, a nod to the love that fuels everything they bake. Consumers can find Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery muffins, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies at Sprouts, Albertsons, Safeway, ShopRite, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, and more than 3,200 stores nationwide.

* According to a study from Saleslion, 81% of shoppers research their product online before purchasing in-store. (Source: Saleslion Study)