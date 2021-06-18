Anzivines Pass Swatt Baking Co. Ownership to New Family

OLEAN — For 31 years the Anzivine family has been providing delicious baked goods to thousands of hungry people across the country. Now, that torch is being passed to a new generation.

On May 26, the Anzivines completed the sale of Swatt Baking Company to Carl and Andrea Hollamby after a six-month process. Although they hadn’t planned on selling the business right away, Lynn Anzivine said it was a sign from God that the time was right.

“We had talked about it, but never actually sat down and said we want to do that this year,” she explained. “It was something always in the works, we knew eventually we were going to sell it.”

