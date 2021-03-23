Ardent Mills Introduces New Flour Blend For Keto and Low Net Carb Baking

DENVER — Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced the launch of its Keto Certified Net Carb Flour Blend, the industry’s first major net carb flour blend for keto and low net carb baked applications. The innovative formulation can be used as a replacement for conventional flour without compromising taste, texture or functionality.

“Interest in a low-carbohydrate lifestyle continues to grow as consumers seek solutions that match their personal health values and preferences. And although this market is a great opportunity, it’s also a challenging environment for manufacturers,” said Ken Ruud, director of innovation, Ardent Mills. “Our Net Carb Flour Blend provides bakers with uncompromised formulations for keto and low net carb applications.”

The Net Carb Flour Blend is nut-free and contains gluten which allows customers to run on their current equipment without any changes. It is available in white (all-purpose) and specialized flour blends for a broad range of bread and baked-good applications. Recently Keto certified by the Paleo Foundation, the blend is also non-GMO, dairy-free, vegan, has no-added sugar and is a great source of fiber.

“Our new Net Carb Flour Blend demonstrates Ardent Mills’ commitment to innovating and growing our portfolio with the needs of customers and consumers at the forefront,” said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer at Ardent Mills. “We’re passionate about bringing the best tasting, on-trend solutions to manufacturers across the U.S. and ultimately helping them deliver profitable growth.”

Ardent Mills also offers a bake-lab consultation and pilot testing resources to help with ideation, formulation, scaling and rapid commercialization. Learn more about Ardent Mills’ Net Carb Flour blend here.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills’ operations and services are supported by more than 35 flour mills, a specialty bakery, a gluten-free facility, and The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex), a dedicated team committed to cultivating the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients. The Annex has a broad portfolio that includes quinoa, ancient and heirloom grains, gluten-free, organic grains and flours, chickpeas, as well as innovations such as Sustagrain® High-Fiber Barley, White Sonora, and heirloom wheat. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills’ operations are located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Ardent Mills employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.