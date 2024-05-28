Ardent Mills Names Sheryl Wallace, Cargill U.S. Origination and Grain President, as new Chief Executive Officer

Ardent Mills’ appointment of a new CEO follows the retirement announcement of chief executive officer, Dan Dye, earlier this month

DENVER — Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, announced that its board of directors has appointed Sheryl Wallace as its new chief executive officer, effective July 8. Sheryl, who has served on Ardent Mills’ board since 2020 and most recently serves as the president of U.S. origination and grain at Cargill, brings nearly 30 years of experience and a successful track record of leadership in business growth, strategy, commercial, trading and risk management in the food and agriculture industries.

“Sheryl’s unwavering dedication to Ardent Mills’ core values – trust, serving, simplicity, and safety – has been clear throughout her tenure on the Ardent Mills Board,” said Ardent Mills board member Dave Marberger. “Her exceptional ability to cultivate a culture of empowerment and drive innovative growth uniquely positions her to lead Ardent Mills into its next chapter. Sheryl’s track record in the agribusiness sector, combined with her ability to foster strong relationships, will inspire teams and enhance partnerships with customers, suppliers and industry stakeholders.”

Previously, Wallace served as Cargill’s corporate vice president and global leader of the Risk Management Group, managing fiduciary oversight across commodity markets, credit risks and balance sheet exposures. Wallace has also served on the National Grain and Feed Association executive committee and board and as executive sponsor of Cargill’s Global Women’s Network. Additionally, she was an inaugural member of the Women in Agriculture’s Advisory Board and served as a director of the National Futures Association (NFA).

“I am honored to lead Ardent Mills into its next phase of growth, building on the strong foundation established by Dan, whom I have had the privilege of working with and learning from over the course of my career,” said Wallace. “From farm to fork, I have had the opportunity to work across the breadth of the food, agriculture, energy, and financial services industries and serve in many capacities. I am excited to both return to flour milling and drive the growth of our emerging nutrition business, partnering with our talented Ardent Mills team to serve customers, support our communities, and ultimately deliver on our purpose of transforming how the world is nourished.”

This leadership transition comes as Ardent Mills’ current CEO, Dan Dye, announced his retirement earlier this month, following a decade of service in his role. Dye will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition through this summer.