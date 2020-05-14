Ardent Mills’ Response to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Global Pandemic

In this time of uncertainty during coronavirus (COVID-19), we continue to plan for the unexpected, heighten and refine our safety protocols and take action to mitigate the potential impact of the virus. We continue to work around the clock with farmers, suppliers and customers to help feed the world safely and responsibly.

“We know that these tumultuous times have impacted our customers in different ways. Some of you are busier than you have ever been, while others have felt the pain of shifting demand patterns. Regardless of your circumstances, we are here for you as a trusted partner, working closely together and living by our values of Trust, Serving, Simplicity and Safety. Our vision, mission and values provide a strong foundation to enable us to serve you best” said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills.

Our commitment to our values of TRUST, SERVING, SIMPLICITY, and SAFETY is ingrained in everything we do and guide us in every decision we make. We have activated several of our contingency plans to help ensure the safety of our people and products and provide supply assurance to our customers. This includes additional cleaning and sanitation procedures, eliminating all domestic and international travel, heightened visitor protocols at our facilities, implementing social distancing practices and adopting shift flexibility.

