Artisan Bread Shop Ramps Up Production for Kroger

Wes Mills, Inside Indiana Business Bakery April 1, 2020

BLOOMINGTON – As the coronavirus causes panic buying of food staples among consumers, Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has turned to a Bloomington-based artisan bread maker to help replenish its shelves.

Scholars Inn Bakehouse found itself in a position to increase its products for the supermarket chain after President Tracy Bruce says Kroger asked the bakery to boost production.

“And what was really cool, what they did is started looking for local solutions in their communities, not looking to Aunt Millie’s or Wonder Bread or something like that. They were looking for local opportunities,” said Bruce.

