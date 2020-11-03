Artisan Breads from Popular Houston Baker are Coming to Dallas Stores

Eric Sandler, CultureMap Dallas Bakery November 3, 2020

Dallas-Fort Worth will get their first taste of artisan breads by Houston’s beloved Bread Man Baking Company, as the company expands its partnership with Whole Foods Market throughout the state.

Beginning Tuesday, October 27, four of the famous bakery’s signature loaves will be available at Whole Foods stores in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio, as well as locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

These four seasonal loaves will be exclusive to Whole Foods:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CultureMap Dallas

Related Articles

Dairy

You’ll Soon be able to Make Your Own Almond Milk at Whole Foods

March 29, 2019 Purewow

Regular milk? Yawn. These days, everyone and their grandmother is all about alternative dairy like oat milk and cashew milk. And one of the most popular choices is creamy almonds. Which is why the recent addition of bottle-your-own almond milk machines to Whole Foods is pretty damn exciting.