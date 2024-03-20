Artisanal Bakery Must-Haves to Address the Top 2024 Consumer Demands

In the world of artisanal baking, staying ahead is not just a choice; it’s a commitment to crafting experiences that resonate with the ever-evolving tastes of your discerning customers. As we step into 2024, let’s explore the hottest bakery trends based on the latest Taste Tomorrow consumer research, as well as the recipes, ingredients, and bakery products that will set your establishment apart, making it a go-to destination for bakery shoppers. 

PLANT FORWARD MASTERY

Step boldly into 2024 by responding to the global demand for plant-based bakery products. With 56% of consumers expressing a preference for plant-based options, the momentum is undeniable, particularly in regions like the Middle East (74%), Africa (74%), South America (70%), and the Asian Pacific (68%). The data underscores the importance of this shift, with 52% believing that plant-based alternatives match the taste of their animal-based counterparts, and a resounding 63% globally acknowledging their positive impact on the environment.

