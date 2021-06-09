ARYZTA Announces Appointment of Group CFO

ARYZTA AG (ARYZTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Huber as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) replacing Jonathan Solesbury, who has been interim CFO of ARYZTA since November 2020.

Martin will assume CFO responsibilities on 1 August 2021 ensuring an efficient transition of responsibilities.

Martin (51), a Swiss national, joins ARYZTA from Nestlé S.A., where he was most recently the CFO of Nespresso. Martin joins ARYZTA with a wealth of finance and controlling expertise and a strong track record in driving value creation in both turn around and growth business situations. Martin is a highly experienced multinational executive having lived and worked in Switzerland, Germany, Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil. Over the last 20 years at Nestlé, he has held senior finance and controlling positions as market CFO, Head of Group Control at Nestlé S.A. and since 2018, as the CFO for the globally managed business of Nespresso.

The Board of ARYZTA would like to extend their thanks to Jonathan for his leadership and contribution since November.

ARYZTA AG Chair and Interim CEO, Urs Jordi, commented:

“I am very pleased with the appointment of Martin Huber as our new Group CFO. This is the continuation of establishing a new experienced management team to continue the rebuilding of the Group into a successful, international and multi-local bakery business.”

About ARYZTA

ARYZTA AG (‘ARYZTA’) is a global food business with a leadership position in convenience bakery. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. ARYZTA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: ARYN).