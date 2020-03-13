Association of Plastic Recyclers Launches New Push For Grocery Rigid Plastics Recycling

BEN MESSENGER, Waste Management World Bakery, Deli, Seafood March 13, 2020

US trade body the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) is to make a renewed push to encourage retail grocery chains to aggregate and market their behind-the-counter rigid plastics.

Recyclable items common to retail grocery include bakery and deli pails and buckets, seafood trays and lids, and bulk pharmaceutical containers, all manufactured from valuable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) plastic resins. 

“The APR estimates that US supermarkets have the potential to generate over 300 million pounds of rigid plastics over the course of a year in behind-the-counter applications, including pharmacy stock bottles, which can double a store’s volumes,” said Kate Eagles, APR Program Director. “This is easily recoverable, stackable material, and is typically up to 450% more valuable per ton than OCC. We encourage grocery retailers to take a look at what this programme can offer them.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Waste Management World