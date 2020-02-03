At ABA Convention 2020, Cannabis and Baking

ABA 2020 Convention will feature speakers and sessions that will get the baking industry thinking about the beyond. At the Afternoon Business Session, don’t miss an expert panel, moderated by Douglas Peckenpaugh, Group Editorial Director of Cannabis of BNP.

Cannabis is an emerging and charged ingredient in the food industry that continues to generate curiosity among both consumers and business owners. What should the wholesale baking industry anticipate? Through his expert reporting on the baking and food sector, Douglas brings a unique perspective, guaranteeing an informed discussion about how cannabis is transforming baking as we know it. The panel discussion will address the legal perspectives, marketplace demographics, and supply issues of this unique ingredient that factor into bakers’ business decisions of venturing into this new landscape.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association