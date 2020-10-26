Award-Winning Bakery Sector Expert Oprah Davidson Appointed to Lead Cybake USA

Oprah Davidson has been appointed as Business Development Manager of bakery software system Cybake’s North American division, Cybake USA.

The appointment is effective immediately and Davidson now heads up Cybake USA’s Philadelphia office.

At 33, Ms Davidson has already had an outstanding career in the American bakery sector.

Jamaica-born and raised in Queens, New York, she graduated at Johnson & Wales University, North Miami, Fl, with a BSc in Food Service Management, certifications in culinary, baking and pastry arts, and international work experience in bakeries in Paris, France, and the Caribbean islands of St John and St Lucia.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cybake USA