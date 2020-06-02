BakeMark Introduces Innovation With its All-New Mauisada Mix

LOS ANGELES — BakeMark announces the launch of a new, innovative bakery mix – the Mauisada™ Mix, to be listed under its Westco® flagship brand. This new bakery mix enables bakery operators to create the traditional Hawaiian sweet treat and other varieties, with only the addition of water and yeast.

“This is a time when most consumers have been staying at home and are very much interested in enjoying something new and fun. The Mauisada Mix delivers an easy solution for our customers to offer a sweet Hawaiian experience, especially when travel is limited. Basically, as summer approaches and consumers can’t make it to Hawaii or any other getaway, we can bring the sweet, tropical experience to them.” said David Lopez, Director of Marketing. “This is just one of the many ways we offer support for our customers during this time, by giving them innovative solutions that they can leverage today for growing their sales.”

To help promote this new product launch, BakeMark will be offering free Mauisada-themed posters, tent cards and display cards to its customers, for use in promoting the finished product. Furthermore, BakeMark is making available custom Mauisada-themed boxes and free merchandising kits that enable their customers to decorate their shops and promote the Hawaiian experience to consumers. Any bakery operators interested in learning more about the product and the free merchandising support can visit www.bakemark.com for more information.

This new campaign is the latest of efforts recently implemented by BakeMark to support the industry during these difficult times, especially the independent bakeries and donut shops. Since early March, BakeMark has led the way by sharing best practices and support resources for promoting safe and sanitary shops. Through their website (www.bakemark.com), through social media and also through free posters, BakeMark has been helping small business owners promote the CDC guidelines for washing hands, social distancing and staying home, in addition to promoting Take-Out, Curbside and Delivery Services for thousands of bakery operators across the US and Canada. BakeMark encourages everyone to continue following these best practices for maintaining safe and healthy bakeries, homes and communities.

About BakeMark

Based in Pico Rivera, CA, BakeMark is the recognized market leader in the baking industry, as a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients, products and supplies. BakeMark serves North America and customers internationally across all industry channels with its comprehensive product portfolio, including bakery mixes, fillings, icings, glazes, commodities, frozen products and bakery supplies. BakeMark is the exclusive distributor of some of the industry’s top brands, including Westco, BakeSense, Best Brands, Multifoods, BakeQwik, Trigal Dorado, C’est Vivant and Sprinkelina, operating through 5 manufacturing plants and 25 distribution centers located across North America. Please visit www.bakemark.com for more information.