Bakeries Feel the Impact of Rising Egg Prices

Katie Kapusta, Spectrum News 1 Bakery March 11, 2025

With bird flu on the rise in Ohio, many of us at home are seeing the impacts on egg prices. But for local bakeries, the rising cost in eggs is creating a lot of stress.

At Cincy Sammys, it’s easy to get hungry quickly. The bakery specializes in ice cream sandwiches with homemade cookies. But those eggs in each batch are becoming more and more pricey.

“When we opened we could get 60 eggs for about $6,” Jessica Strudthoff said. “And now we are spending about $27 for 60 eggs.”

Strudthoff opened the store two years ago alongside her husband. But things have changed a lot in those 24 months.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Spectrum News 1

Related Articles

Dairy

Egg Producer Cal-Maine Swings to Profit as Demand and Prices Rise During Pandemic

Ciara Linnane, MarketWatch Dairy July 21, 2020

“After three fiscal quarters characterized by an oversupply of eggs and depressed market prices, demand for eggs increased and market prices rose 62.4 percent during our fourth fiscal quarter over the average price for the first three quarters, as consumers purchased more eggs for preparing meals at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Executive Dolph Baker said in a statement.

Bakery

Cargill Transforms Singapore Innovation Center to Meet Evolving Asian Food Consumption Needs

Cargill Bakery, Dairy, Retail & FoodService December 26, 2024

To meet the booming demand in foodservice and for indulgent products in the categories of bakery, chocolate confectionery, ice-cream and café-style beverages, especially in Asia which is home to 60% of the global population and fastest-growing middle class, Cargill’s upgraded innovation center in Singapore will include new capabilities.