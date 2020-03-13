Bakeries See Thousands in Pi Day Sales Vanish as Coronavirus Spreads

Last year, Three Babes Bakeshop sold more pies for Pi Day than for Thanksgiving. Usually around this time of year, it has sold out of the 3,000 pies it makes for the holiday and is scrambling for inventory.

But this year, the San Francisco bakery is furloughing 30 out of its 36 employees as corporate customers indefinitely postpone orders for their offices.

“We told them if they can find employment elsewhere they should do that,” co-founder Lenore Estrada said in an interview.

