Bakers Applaud Passage of USMCA in House of Representatives, Urge Swift Ratification by Senate

“The USMCA is an important step in further strengthening our ties with key trading partners Canada and Mexico, ensuring both freer markets and fairer trade for the food and agricultural industry.” – MacKie



The American Bakers Association (ABA), in a key vote for the trade group, applauds the House of Representatives’ passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and now urges swift ratification by the Senate.



“While we have concerns regarding footnote language targeting the baking industry for enhanced inspections, we are confident that our industry’s stellar workforce record will render those inspections moot,” said Robb MacKie, President & CEO of ABA.



Over the last 25 years, the North American Free Trade Agreement has more than quadrupled U.S. food and agricultural exports to our trade partners. U.S. food and agricultural exports grew from $9 billion in 1993, to nearly $40 billion in 2018. The improvements made under the USMCA will help to further enhance the U.S. food and agricultural exports and deliver an additional 2.2 billion in U.S. economic activity.



###

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the Washington D.C.-based voice of the wholesale baking industry. Since 1897, ABA has worked to increase protection from costly government overreach, build the talent pool of skilled workers with specialized training programs, and forge industry alignment by establishing a more receptive environment to grow the baking industry. ABA advocates on behalf of more than 1,000 baking facilities and baking company suppliers. ABA members produce bread, rolls, cookies, crackers, bagels, sweet goods, tortillas, and many other wholesome, nutritious, baked products feeding America’s families. The baking industry generates more than $153 billion in economic activity annually and employs more than 799,500 highly skilled people.