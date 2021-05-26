Bakers Delight Selects Sisense to Support its Data-Driven Transformation Journey

NEW YORK —Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced how its customer, Bakers Delight, is using the Sisense Fusion Platform to help capture, surface and analyze its data as part of its digital transformation journey.

Bakers Delight, a global franchise, and Australia’s most successful bakery franchise, is now using Sisense Fusion Analytics as a part of its strategy to modernize all of its internal processes and systems. Bakers Delight has more than 700 locations across USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The company chose to partner with Sisense due to its innovative technology business intelligence solutions, its AI-driven analytics platform that are deeply embedded for a customized experience, and its global standing as analytics and BI visionaries.

“Partnering with such a respected and recognizable brand such as Bakers Delight has been incredibly rewarding. We are proud to have helped Bakers Delight realize their vision of becoming both a modern and data-driven company that sets a new and game-changing standard for data-driven business transformation,” Gali Kedar, Chief Customer Officer at Sisense said.

Bakers Delight found Sisense Fusion Analytics to be faster and easier to deploy, as well as maintain in comparison to other vendors. Bakers Delight also found Sisense to be more intuitive for end-users to leverage and met the company’s digital transformation goals to help empower its franchisees with more actionable and personalized insights to accelerate growth across its global business.

“Another success factor is our continued commitment to product enhancement, development, and an alignment with Bakers Delight’s vision of infusing analytics everywhere and into their company workflows, rather than relying on traditional dashboards and reports,” Kedar said.

Sisense Fusion Analytics will be leveraged to benefit internal stakeholders and franchisees by reducing the likelihood of bakery items selling out, as well as providing more personalized shopping experiences through customer loyalty initiatives to ultimately benefit the customer.

“We are currently going through a digital transformation at Bakers Delight and saw that Sisense met our key data and analytics needs. Its global standing, artificial intelligence technology and customer use cases clearly demonstrated they could deliver what we are looking for in our transformation plans,” Hamish Ross, Group Chief Financial Officer at Bakers Delight said.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Sisense during the next phase of our journey, and overhauling our digital systems, where we can implement new tools to deliver better results for our ecosystem.”

About Bakers Delight

Bakers Delight is a family owned and operated bakery franchise with more than 700 locations across four countries, trading as Bakers Delight in Australia & New Zealand, and COBS Bread in Canada & USA. Learn more here: https://www.bakersdelight.com.au/

About Sisense

Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customizable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies such as GitLab, UiPath, Tinder, Nasdaq, GE, Rolls Royce and Philips Healthcare rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.