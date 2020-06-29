Bakers, Food and Ag Groups Request Next Highest Priority for Receiving COVID-19s Vaccine

American Bakers Association Bakery June 29, 2020

In a letter addressed to President Donald J. Trump, the American Bakers Association (ABA), along with more than a dozen food, agriculture, retail, and consumer packaged goods industry groups, requested food and agriculture workers receive the next highest priority for a COVID-19 vaccine, once available, behind healthcare workers, first responders, and high-risk individuals.  

“The COVID-19 vaccine would help the baking industry protect its frontline employees and keep the supply chain operating,” said Robb MacKie, ABA President & CEO. “This request is in addition to the food and agriculture industry’s successful efforts for priority access to sanitizer, PPE, and testing.” 

“At a time when Americans are struggling with stay-at-home orders, layoffs and furloughs, and keeping their families safe, they have been spared the added anxiety of lack of food,” added MacKie. 

