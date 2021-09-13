Bakers Push Back on Vaccine and Testing Mandates, Encourage Collaborative Solutions

American Bakers Association (ABA) President and CEO Robb MacKie released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s action plan to combat COVID-19.:



“While ABA supports President Biden’s overall goal of vaccinating Americans against COVID-19, we are extremely concerned that the decision to mandate vaccines or weekly testing for all companies with 100 or more employees could overwhelm an already challenged workforce environment. Additionally, the Administration issued an Executive Order requiring some employees of Federal Contractors to be fully vaccinated.

“The baking industry, with the entire food and beverage sector, has worked with both the Biden and Trump Administrations on COVID-19 mitigation efforts since the beginning of the pandemic. We are eager to continue this collaboration to ensure our Members’ efforts of providing a healthy and safe workplace for their valued employees while providing a steady supply of baked goods to feed American families. It is important that essential critical infrastructure, such as the baking industry, not be disrupted by unreasonable and overly burdensome regulations.

“As we have throughout the pandemic, ABA will work with our food and beverage industry partners to fully engage with the Biden Administration to ensure the best possible solutions.

“At the moment, details are scarce. However, ABA will communicate with its Members as soon as more information becomes available. ABA and our food supply chain partners will be actively engaged in the development process.

About the American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the Washington D.C.-based voice of the wholesale baking industry. Since 1897, ABA has worked to increase protection from costly government actions, build the talent pool of skilled workers with specialized training programs, and forge industry alignment by establishing a more receptive environment to grow the baking industry.