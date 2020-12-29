Bakers Recognize 2020 Champions of the Baking Industry

Washington, DC – The American Bakers Association (ABA) recognized four champions of the baking industry during the 2020 Bakers’ Dozen Awards Reception. Traditionally held in-person on Capitol Hill with nearly 900 Congressional staff, featuring products from ABA Members, this year’s virtual celebration gave the opportunity for ABA Members throughout the country to hear from their champions.

“During this challenging year, it has been truly amazing to see the resilience of the baking industry and its suppliers,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO, ABA. “They have ensured American families have one less worry at night, that when they head to a store or restaurant, they can count on finding and enjoying your wholesome and nutritious baked goods.”

“It goes without saying that I am so proud of the passion and dedication of our frontline workers,” said Brad Alexander, ABA Chair and COO of Flowers Foods. “The honorees we are recognizing have provided much needed assistance and have served our workers throughout the pandemic.”

“As we close out this year, we know our honorees will continue to be champions of the baking industry into 2021,” said Lee Sanders, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs, ABA. “This challenging year has shown the importance of collaboration and communication from the plant floor to the policymakers in Washington.”

Those honored with ABA’s 2020 Bakers’ Dozen Award:

Congressman G.T. Thompson (R-PA-15) and Congressman Dwight Evans (D-PA-3), both honored with the 2020 Bakers’ Dozen Award, joined together in introducing the AG CHAIN Act in May of 2020. The legislation provides a federal tax holiday and payroll tax exemption for all essential employees in the food and agriculture industry.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) in July introduced the FRNT Line Act. The FRNT Line Act offers federal tax relief for all essential workers during this public health emergency, including those in the baking industry. At the virtual ceremony, Tyler Brown from Senator Joni Ernst’s office accepted the award on her behalf.

Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy & Response at the US Food and Drug Administration, helped provide bakers and other food supply sectors with much needed regulatory flexibility, practical solutions, resources and tools during the COVID-19 public health emergency so we could focus on feeding the country.

“Frank Yiannas’ leadership with the support of the FDA team kept our workers safe and our facilities operational so our industry could continue producing a safe, steady supply of baked goods to feed America’s families,” said MacKie. “His steadfast commitment to partnering with the food industry to ensure there are commonsense solutions for essential businesses is the untold success story.”