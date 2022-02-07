Bakers Urge EPA to Recalibrate Biodiesel and Renewable Diesel Volumes for 2022, Future Years

WASHINGTON, DC – In comments submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) update, the American Bakers Association (ABA) strongly urged the Agency to set its upcoming Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) for biodiesel and renewable diesel for 2022 and future years no higher than actual production for 2021.

“Bakers have experienced an unprecedented crisis-level shortage in edible vegetable oil supplies due to skyrocketing use of soy and canola oil away from food production to make biofuels for government transportation subsidies,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO, ABA. “To avoid exacerbating inflation and the edible oil supply crisis, EPA must use its statutory authority under the RFS program to consider food and commodity prices when finalizing the upcoming RVOs for biodiesel and renewable diesel.”

“Edible oils, foundational to the baking industry and the broader food products sector, saw alarmingly high price increases in 2021 due to the divergence of vegetable oils for use in biofuels,” said Lee Sanders, Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Public Affairs, ABA. “If the proposed RVOs move forward as-is, some food companies and bakers will not be able to source edible oil at any price.”

“The current price shock and supply crisis threatens to intensify the inflationary pressures that are being felt in the general economy, impacting Americans at the kitchen table,” added MacKie. “Bakers want to ensure consumers can find baked goods on their store shelves and restaurant menus. It is imperative for EPA to address the unprecedented crisis-level shortage in edible vegetable oil for baked goods and other food products.”

-About ABA-

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the Washington D.C.-based voice of the wholesale baking industry. Since 1897, ABA has represented the interests of bakers before the U.S. Congress, federal agencies, and international regulatory authorities. ABA advocates on behalf of more than 1,600 baking facilities and baking company suppliers. ABA members produce bread, rolls, cookies, crackers, bagels, sweet goods, tortillas and many other wholesome, nutritious, baked products for America’s families. The baking industry generates more than $154 billion in economic activity annually and employs more than 799,500 highly skilled people. www.americanbakers.org