Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report 2022: Expansion of Production Facilities to Meet Rising Demand Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN — The “Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry), Function, Mode of Operation and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The bakery processing equipment market is estimated to account for nearly USD 11.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021. The bakery processing equipment market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand from the processed food industry and changing consumer demands.

Bakery Processing Industry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2021.

The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth between 2021 and 2026. The industrial growth in the region over the years, followed by improvements in the bakery industry, has created new opportunities for the bakery processing equipment market. The growing middle-class population in the region, increasing disposable income among customers, and demand for bakery items that offer on-the-go consumption are driving the growth of the bakery processing equipment market. The per capita consumption of bakery processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is increasing due to emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.

