Bakery Recycling Bread, Buns Packaging Through TerraCycle

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is looking towards staying environmentally cautious with the packaging and distribution of their bread, buns, bagels, and English muffins in a partnership with TerraCycle.

“Because plastic bags, like those used in our packaging, are not recyclable today through household recycling streams, most end up in landfills,” said Fred Penny, president of BBU.

He continued, “Expanding our partnership with TerraCycle enables customers across the country to easily recycle our plastic bags from their own homes at no charge.”

