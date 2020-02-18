Bakery Showcase Toronto – Canada’s National Baking Industry Trade Show & Conference

The event is held every other year in Toronto, it is the largest and ONLY baking industry B2B trade show & conference produced in Canada.

Join 4,500 industry professionals from bakeries (retail, wholesale, commercial, in store), grocery and food-service outlets.

Exhibit in the trade show filled with 350 booths in about 100,000 sq.ft. showcasing baked goods (fresh, proof & bake, par-baked, freezer-to-oven, thaw & serve) baking ingredients, equipment, packaging services and technology.

Event format combines a 2 day trade show with educational sessions.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Baking Association of Canada