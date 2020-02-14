Bakery’s Vegan Turtle Cake Wins National Top 10 Spot

Denver – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, PETA has selected the Top 10 Vegan Sweet Treats from restaurants and bakeries across the U.S.—and the Turtle Cake from Make, Believe Bakery has earned a (sweet) spot on the list. The award-winning treat is a chocolate cake featuring a caramel pecan praline filling, caramel frosting, and a dark chocolate ganache topping.

“Make, Believe Bakery’s Vegan Turtle Cake is full of caramel decadence, and it’s the perfect way to show a little love to animals this Valentine’s Day,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA’s top 10 list is a love letter to the bakeries that whip up sweet treats without harming chickens, cows, or any other animals.”

Not only are vegan desserts free of saturated animal fat and cholesterol, they also spare animals immense suffering: In the dairy industry, calves are torn away from their mothers shortly after birth, and in the egg industry, parts of chickens’ beaks are cut off with a hot blade when they’re just a few days old. Vegan treats are also “greener,” as animal agriculture is one of the biggest producers of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

Other winners include the Mini Cannoli from Philadelphia’s Batter & Crumbs, the Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake from Harmony Vegan Bakery in Baltimore, and the Pineapple Coconut Cream Pie from Modern Love in Omaha, Nebraska. Each eatery will receive a framed certificate.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—also offers free vegan Valentine’s Day dessert recipes on its website, along with a selection of sweet gifts from the PETA Shop.

For more information, please visit PETA.org or click here.