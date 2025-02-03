BakeSmart Launches New Bakery Software 

Streamline operations, reduce costs, and manage everything from custom cake orders to daily production with software specifically built to support your bakery.

After 20 years of serving small to midsize bakeries across the US, BakeSmart has completely redesigned its software platform, transitioned to cloud technology, and updated its brand to reflect the next 20 years of service.

Our move to the cloud is more than just a software update—it’s a commitment to empowering retail bakeries with the tools they need to succeed. This is a game-changer for an industry that has long struggled with inflexible software options.

“For us, our updated product and brand marks our belief in our solution and our desire to be seen as a modern, premium solution for today’s bakery owners,” said Mike Clements, Owner of BakeSmart. “Bakeries bring joy to their customers. So why can’t the software bakery owners use bring them joy?”

