Baking Company Announces $37 Million Expansion of Arkansas Facility, Creating 266 New Jobs

HOPE, Ark. — A baking company on Thursday announced a $37 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in southwest Arkansas that will create 266 new jobs over the next two years.

Hope Baking Company said the expanded facility will produce a range of bakery items, including bread, breadsticks and English muffins. The company is hiring for multiple jobs, including management positions, along with full staffing of all lines as part of the expansion.

“Hope Baking Company is excited to be reinvigorating the operation of the bakery and equipment located in Hope, Arkansas and looks forward to steady expansion of its employment count,” Dan Serra, owner of Hope Baking Company, said in a statement.

