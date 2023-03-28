Baking for a Better Tomorrow: RBS Electric Ovens & Other Sustainable Oven Designs

Reading Bakery Systems March 28, 2023

Sustainability is a big initiative at RBS, and our efforts specifically around Ovens make RBS not only the industry leader in oven technology, but also the industry leader in sustainable baking solutions.

One of our key goals is to reduce harmful emissions and conserve energy.  Our equipment runs for many years, so it is important for us to provide solutions today to meet the guidelines of the future.

We see a hydrogen blend and electric power as alternative fuel solutions.  We have tested and implemented these solutions to see the results. While hydrogen is a clean energy as an end user solution, electric oven power is likely to be the best long-term solution. 

