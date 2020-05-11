DUBLIN — ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food and beverage industry, “Baking Ingredients See Growing Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in demand for baking ingredients as people use their time at home to develop a new hobby. Interest in bread making in particular has soared. Recently, there has been a spike in internet searches for bread recipes and guides to developing a sourdough starter. This is a result of people having more time on their hands and wishing to reduce the need to leave their homes to get food. US sales of yeast grew 647% in March while there has also been increased interest in alternative ingredients for allergen-free, vegan and gluten-free baking.

Some customers have reported difficulty in finding ingredients like flour, baking powder and sugar in stores. This has created greater demand for baking mixes which can provide an easy alternative to baking from scratch since they do not require the purchase of individual ingredients. There has also been increased interest in ingredients for finished baked goods from bakeries who have seen a loss in demand from the food service industry due to closures of restaurants and hotels. Many are looking to move into longer-shelf life breads and packaged baked goods for the retail market.

