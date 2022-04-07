Baking Sustainably to Beat Fuel Price Rises

We’ve all seen gas and energy prices rising sharply over the past few years, and for energy-intensive industries, this can be an especially big issue! Unfortunately, bakery ovens can be big consumers of natural gas, and when combined with the rising cost of ingredients, this means bakeries are being hit especially hard. With recent geopolitical events set to send the price of gas rocketing even further, now is a good time to start thinking of ways to make your bakery more resilient to price rises.

So, what can our industry do to combat these aggressive increases? Thankfully, gas is no longer the only option when it comes to powering bakery ovens. Smart bakery owners all over the world are already investing in gas alternatives to power their ovens. As well as protecting your bottom-line, this has the additional advantage of making your bakery more environmentally friendly, since the less gas you use, the less CO 2 your bakery will emit.

AMF Den Boer has over 100 years of experience in building tunnel ovens, and we have created many solutions that use less gas – better for your results and better for the planet! It’s no surprise, then, that we are currently seeing a high demand for our electric and hybrid tunnel ovens. More and more customers are discovering the performance and cost benefits of these gas alternatives, which perform especially well for baking soft bread, artisan bread, pizza, flatbread, pastry and croissants, rusk, and cake products.

