Baking Tradition Returns to Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood as Amelie’s Works to Perfect Wholesale Bread Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The smell of fresh-baked bread has made a return to Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. Amelie’s French Bakery has taken over a space that was also previously used as a bakery, carrying on a tradition in a neighborhood that is seeing rapid growth and change.



Amelie’s is now in the wholesale bread service. So far it has been a soft launch, providing bread to catering companies and other businesses with large bread orders. The hope is to eventually open up a brick-and-mortar shop along Central Avenue for all customers to enjoy fresh-baked bread.

“Bread has always been kind of therapeutic to me,” said lead bread maker, Joseph Feliz.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FOX 46 CHARLOTTE