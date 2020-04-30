Bama CEO Relays Foodservice, International Impact

The pandemic’s impact on Bama Companies, a global baking firm based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, illuminates many of the challenges facing foodservice operations in the U.S. and other countries.

CEO Paula Marshall and her team have navigated this emergency period by making difficult decisions, staying flexible on strategies, and supporting local communities.

For the majority of Bama’s clients, the onset of the crisis in March seemed immediate and “almost like going off a cliff,” Marshall recalled. “We went from a record year — providing all these great products to all these great companies — to 50% down, 60% down, 70%. And we have been battling through March with furloughs. Our company started out at about a thousand team members, and we’ve furloughed about 25% of our organization.”

