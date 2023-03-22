Barry Callebaut and Nestlé Partner on Large Scale Agroforestry Project in Côte d’Ivoire

Agroforestry is a cornerstone of Barry Callebaut’s Forever Chocolate strategy, Nestlé’s Net Zero ambition and the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, and our joint efforts to protect biodiversity and support the livelihoods of cocoa farmers. An agroforestry insetting approach also allows for the removal of carbon within our and our customers’ supply chains.

Partnering with Nestlé on large-scale agroforestry project

The long-term agreement between Barry Callebaut and Nestlé, will roll out 11,500 ha of agroforestry, including payments for ecosystem services (PES) to more than 6,000 farmers in Côte d’Ivoire. The implementation of the agroforestry project is underway, with three cooperatives in the South-Western parts of Côte d’Ivoire already engaged in the project, scaling to ten cooperatives and reaching full scale after five years of planting.

The project is fully aligned with the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which aims to make Nestlé’s cocoa supply chain more sustainable, Nestlé’s overarching Net Zero Roadmap and commitment to regenerative agriculture. This joint partnership supports Nestlé’s and Barry Callebaut’s climate-smart cocoa ambitions, by aiming to remove up to 1.3 million tons of CO2e over 25 years. This project also aligns with the Science-based Target initiative (SBTi), as well SustainCert verification and the Gold Standard Foundation*.

