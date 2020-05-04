Barry Callebaut and Unilever Collaborate to Support Cocoa Farmer Cooperatives in Côte d’Ivoire

The World Health Organization recommends that frequent hand washing with soap and water is an important protective measure against the spread of COVID-19. However, in rural communities, access to soap can be difficult.

This is why, as part of our commitment to supporting cocoa farmers during COVID-19 we are joining forces with our customers to help the livelihoods and income of farmers whilst protecting their health and their family’s health. We have collaborated with Unilever to deliver 10’000 pieces of soap to cocoa farming communities in Côte d’Ivoire.

Unilever presented the donation to Barry Callebaut, who managed the distribution to Unilever cocoa farmer cooperatives.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Barry Callebaut