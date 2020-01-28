Barry Callebaut Inaugurates its Brand New Chocolate Academy Center in Banbury, UK

Barry Callebaut Bakery January 28, 2020

We had the pleasure to inaugurate the new Chocolate Academy in Banbury, UK – all part of our continuous expansion and ambitious growth strategy in one of Europe’s biggest chocolate confectionery markets in volume terms.

The revamped Chocolate Academy Center in Banbury will provide customers, global and local food manufacturers, as well as artisans and professional chocolatiers, with improved facilities and support for training. In addition, the Chocolate Academy is a hub for exploring and innovating on the latest trends, techniques and recipes in chocolate. This will also help to meet the growing demand for innovative and high-quality chocolate products in the UK. The Center in Banbury is part of a global network of 23 Chocolate Academy Centers where artisans and professionals who want to improve their skills in chocolate and learn about new trends, techniques, and recipes are trained. In fiscal year 2018/19, over 60,000 chocolate aficionados participated in these training sessions.

Today’s chocolate consumer is on a constant hunt for new and innovative tastes and recipes. With the brand new Chocolate Academy Center Banbury and a fantastic team, we renew our promise to our customers to share our expertise and work even closely together to bring these premium and exciting innovations to the market. 

