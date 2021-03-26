Barry Callebaut Initiates Treat Tomorrow to Shape Chocolate Indulgence for the Decade to Come

Barry Callebaut Bakery March 26, 2021

The Treat Tomorrow collaboration with customers and experts is about carving the plan for ‘new’ chocolate indulgence and to elicit positive change. The journey starts on April 28, 2021.

We start the Treat Tomorrow initiative with a Glocal Customer Gathering. As an industry leader, we intend to foster new and emerging consumer desires around climate, social inequalities, and personal health concerns. 

 The COVID-19 crisis disrupted the whole world and accelerated changes already in the making. By initiating Treat Tomorrow, we aim to shift the dialogue with customers, brands and artisans with regards to consumer attitude changes. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Barry Callebaut

Related Articles

Bakery

Barry Callebaut Reimagines Domestic Chocolate Brand Van Leer

Barry Callebaut Bakery November 16, 2020

Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, today unveils its refined and reinforced domestic brand Van Leer Chocolates with a new, distinctive identity and positioning. The reimagined Van Leer is their North American gourmet chocolate brand producing simplicity and quality products with sustainable, responsible, and simple solutions for bakeries, confectioneries, ice cream, and beverage makers.

Bakery

Barry Callebaut: Establishing 100% Traceability for our Cocoa Supply Chain in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana

Barry Callebaut Bakery March 5, 2019

Today Barry Callebaut published its Action Plan under the Cocoa and Forests Initiative (CFI) Frameworks for Action. Barry Callebaut’s Chief Innovation, Sustainability, Quality Officer, Pablo Perversi discusses the critical progress the company has made in implementing its CFI commitments and establishing 100% traceability for its direct cocoa supply chain in Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana.