Barry Callebaut Initiates Treat Tomorrow to Shape Chocolate Indulgence for the Decade to Come

The Treat Tomorrow collaboration with customers and experts is about carving the plan for ‘new’ chocolate indulgence and to elicit positive change. The journey starts on April 28, 2021.

We start the Treat Tomorrow initiative with a Glocal Customer Gathering. As an industry leader, we intend to foster new and emerging consumer desires around climate, social inequalities, and personal health concerns.

The COVID-19 crisis disrupted the whole world and accelerated changes already in the making. By initiating Treat Tomorrow, we aim to shift the dialogue with customers, brands and artisans with regards to consumer attitude changes.

