Barry Callebaut Introduces 100% Dairy-Free ‘M_Lk Chocolate’ as Part of an Indulgent ‘Plant Craft’ Range

Barry Callebaut Bakery February 7, 2020

Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, today announced the introduction of the 100% dairy-free ‘M_lk Chocolate’ as part of a ‘Plant Craft’ Indulgence range. The new chocolate satisfies the growing demand for plant-based indulgence, particularly among millennials and centennials. The new chocolate is part of a wider portfolio of ‘Plant Craft’ products ranging from chocolate, cocoa, nuts and fillings to decorations.

New generation goes ‘flexitarian’

Millennials and centennials earnestly want to live a happy, healthy life, in symbiosis with the world around them. They want food and drinks that are tasty and good for them and also good for the planet and its people.

The launch comes at a time when sustainability-conscious consumers, especially millennials and centennials, are increasingly adopting a ‘flexitarian’ or ‘freegan’ lifestyle – navigating seamlessly between plant-based products one day and animal products the next, or taking part in milestones like ‘Veganuary ’– January as a month of an exclusively vegan diet – to reduce their carbon footprint. In the UK alone, a 2019 YouGov study found that while only 1% of consumers classify as vegan, 14% of the population have adopted a plant-based diet one or more days a week.

