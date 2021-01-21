Barry Callebaut Launches “#oneBC”, its Diversity & Inclusion Strategy

Barry Callebaut is a growth company and we intend to keep growing: in new geographies, new segments of the market, with new expertise, new products, new customers. We can only grow sustainably as a company if we grow as individuals and as teams, if we are able to attract talents wherever they are and create an environment where they feel they belong and can develop their full potential.

This is what is at the heart of our people strategy, and this is why Diversity & Inclusion matters to us:

To be able to attract and retain talents from all quarters of society and the world, united by our values, and to nurture an inclusive environment where this diversity can flourish. Or, summarized in one sentence: #one BC – Diverse People, Sustainable Growth.

