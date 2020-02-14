Barry Callebaut Opens World’s First 3D Printing Studio to Craft Unseen Chocolate Experiences

The Barry Callebaut Group today announced the launch of the world’s first personalized 3D printed chocolate at scale, through its global decoration brand Mona Lisa.

Mona Lisa is the first brand to launch personalized 3D printed chocolate at scale, made from Belgian chocolate. The move revolutionizes the world of chocolate craft by combining industry-leading production technology, bespoke design and Barry Callebaut’s chocolate expertise – allowing chefs to craft their own unique creations and reproduce them rapidly and affordably, no matter how intricate or specific the design.

Through the new Mona Lisa 3D Studio, chefs now have a world of new creative tools at their disposal. For the launch event, Mona Lisa teamed up with Jordi Roca – one of the world’s most creative pastry chefs – to help him unleash his creativity through a unique 3D piece made out of chocolate. His latest creation ‘Flor de Cacao’ represents a cocoa bean that opens up like a cacao flower through contact with hot chocolate sauce.

This new way of working with chocolate is going to take consumers by surprise, with previously unthinkable shapes produced at scale and with impressive precision. I’m usually inspired by the things I can’t do as they represent a creative challenge – but now, thanks to Mona Lisa 3D Studio, I can take my chocolate craftsmanship to the next level. I can imagine any new kind of design and it will come to life.

Jordi Roca

Pioneering on the chocolate market

Innovation is an important pillar of Barry Callebaut’s proven ‘smart growth’ strategy. I am delighted that the Mona Lisa 3D Studio allows chefs to create unique consumer experiences at scale. This technological breakthrough innovation positions the Mona Lisa brand at the forefront of the industry and strengthens Barry Callebaut’s global leadership in Decorations.

Pablo Perversi, Chief Innovation, Sustainability; Quality Officer and Head of Gourmet at Barry Callebaut

The Mona Lisa 3D Studio is equipped with innovative precision technology capable of printing thousands of pieces at a time while retaining a bespoke hand-made appearance. Chefs and customers can personalize a chocolate decoration with their own unique design, shape and size preferences, before a team of designers transform the product into a digital 3D prototype with samples. Once the prototype is approved, the final product can be quickly reproduced at scale. The creations can be used for desserts, confectionery, hot drinks and pastries. This service will be first available to chefs and hotels, coffee chains and restaurant establishments in specific European countries. The first customer of the Mona Lisa 3D Studio is Van der Valk, a leading hotel chain in the Netherlands.

Empowering brands and chefs to stay ahead of trends with unseen chocolate creations

Millennials and centennials want to celebrate life with new experiences and stories. In this context, food aesthetics are increasingly important. A recent Barry Callebaut research study showed that 70% of consumers want to try new and exciting chocolate experiences – and 6 out of 10 want to share it on social media. 3D printing is addressing consumer desires by pushing the boundaries of what’s possible aesthetically. With the new technology, chefs can develop unseen and unique creations and expand their craftsmanship while working with Belgian chocolate.

About Barry Callebaut Group

With annual sales of about CHF 7.3 billion (EUR 6.5 billion / USD 7.4 billion) in fiscal year 2018/19, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The two global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

About Mona Lisa®

Mona Lisa® Decorations was founded in 1987 by a chef with the vision to produce innovative chocolate cups and shavings for catering industry. Since then, the range has expanded to a tool box of shapes, textures, tastes and colors, everything required to make ordinary creations into extraordinary delights. By empowering creativity, Mona Lisa aims to grow their customer’s business which includes artisans, horeca and global food brands. The portfolio is mainly produced in 7 specialist facilities throughout Western Europe and North America.

Mona Lisa supports cocoa farming communities through the Cocoa Horizons foundation and is a global brand of the Barry Callebaut group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cacao.

